After being a bridesmaid a few times this year, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has at last broken through with some 2022-23 seasonal hardware.

The official Lakers Twitter account reveals that King James has won the league's Western Conference Player Of The Week award for the week ending Sunday, January 8th.

Last week, the 6'9" four-time MVP was named a runner-up for the honor, behind ultimate victor Luka Doncic. James was also a candidate for the Player Of The Month award for December, an honor he similarly lost out on to the Dallas Mavericks All-NBA guard.

James's total tally for this award now doubles his nearest competitor -- five-time Lakers title-winning shooting guard Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and the 2008 MVP.

In his two healthy games last week (both Lakers wins, of course), James averaged 31 points on 51% shooting from the floor, 8.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

The 38-year-old remains an insanely effective offensive player, and his leadership during the absence of LA's lone other All-Star, big man Anthony Davis, has clearly helped the team weather the storm to a surprising degree. Los Angeles has gone 7-5 in its 12 contests without Davis, who remains sidelined with a stress injury in his right foot. The Lakers did get some positive news about AD's attempts to ramp up his training in the hopes of possibly rejoining the team in a few weeks.