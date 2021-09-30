Anthony Davis Does Not Need Your Encouragement

Earlier it was discussed how Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis are looking at the Lakers defense for the upcoming season. It appears that the overall presence of Westbrook has really amped up Davis and brought out Davis' toughness.

Davis is coming back from a season where he was hampered by injuries. If we are being truthful, Davis' entire career has been plagued by injuries, at least somewhat. In the 2020-21 season, Davis played in only 36 games and his overall numbers were all down from his career averages. From Davis' attitude, he wants to put last year behind him, especially with Westbrook pushing him.

“It’s good. I like teammates who are going to push me. Encouragement — I don’t need to be encouraged. I want to be pushed. I want guys to tell me when I’m messing up. Me and Russ had numerous conversations just in this first practice alone about things we can do together as a duo when we’re both on the floor. That’s what I wanted and I got six-seven guys that’s doing that — Russ, Bron, Doe, Melo, DJ, Dwight. I got numerous guys that’s always in my ear about things. You can’t ask for more as a player who wants to get better.”

'As a player who wants to get better.' That quote from a player who regularly averages 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 2 BPG is a frightening and inspiring quote. An elite NBA player on a mission to improve himself now has his teammate pushing him to be better.

This is one of those intangible and basketball intelligence concepts that the NBA pundits and experts have been talking about when it comes to the Lakers this season. Age matters a lot less when a peer on your team who is just as much of a superstar as you are is holding you accountable and pushing you to be better.

Look out for a lean, mean, Anthony Davis this season.