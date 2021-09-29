Magic Johnson Says The Lakers Are the Smartest Team In the NBA

The best point guard of all time knows on the court intelligence.

In his illustrious career, Magic Johnson brought the Lakers five championships. He also took home three NBA finals MVP awards, three league MVP's, 12 All-Star selections, and averaged 19.5 PPG, 11.2 APG, and 7.2 RPG. The numbers and accolades alone don't even come close to describing Johnson's on the court vision and intelligence. For those who somehow have never seen that, here's a short video.

Johnson's court vision and intelligence were unmatched before his era, during his era, and almost entirely since. Only LeBron James court vision gets justifiably compared to Johnson's. After his career, he has worn many hats, most recently stepping down as President of Basketball Operations with the Lakers.

He has a reputation on Twitter of having tweets that are un-ironically obvious, but sometimes he's also just earnestly sweet. Yesterday however, he was blunt.

Johnson of course as a Laker ambassador is going to say things like this, but it's a difficult point to argue. Any team lead by LeBron James is going to be in this conversation. James has arguably the smartest court vision and intelligent playmaking skills of anyone we have seen in generations of NBA players.

Russell Westbrook consistently is in the top of the league in assists leaders, and has excellent court vision. The Lakers have a point guard on the bench, likely not to see too much playing time, who is one of the smartest floor generals of his generation in Rajon Rondo. Anthony Davis is an excellent playmaker for a big man.

It's easy to count out the Lakers for their age, but as I have said multiple times this offseason, age is just experienced repackaged.