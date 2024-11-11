Lakers News: Anthony Davis Heads to Locker Room After Taking Hit to Face
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis headed to the locker room after being hit in the eye after a fantastic block.
Davis had a block on Raptors center Jakob Poeltl at the rim, but Poeltl cracked him right in the face with his off arm on the play.
Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a left eye injury. Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared the news via Twitter/X.
Davis leaves the game with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes of action.
This injury is the same one that he suffered in March of last season to his same eye.
Davis is on pace for the best season of his career thus far. Through nine games this season, Davis is averaging 32.4 points per game, leading the league in that category. He also has 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 57 percent from the field.
The 31-year-old already entered this season with a nagging foot injury that he has had, and now he has an eye issue to worry about.
After the Lakers' win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Davis revealed that his foot issue has been bothering him.
"It hurts, definitely bothering me, but I'll figure it out. Getting it loose enough to go out there and play, and try to manage it throughout the course of the game so it doesn't tighten up. It felt good for the most part ... off days are the most crucial to get it feeling good for game day."
The Lakers will need Davis for the entire season to get to where they want to go. Davis is arguably the best two-way player in the league, and that has been evident so far this season.
He is in his sixth season as a Laker, and while he has been criticized for not being available, he has been available and playing well for the past season and a half.
It is unclear how serious this eye issue is, but the hope is that Davis will be available for the Lakers' next contest on Wednesday, Nov. 13 against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.
If the Lakers are without their most impactful player, at least the Grizzlies will be as well, as they will be without Ja Morant, who is listed as week-to-week due to a hip injury.
