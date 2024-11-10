Lakers Might Have Found Solution to Defensive Issues Against Elite Wing Players
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick made a surprising move this week when he decided to bench D'Angelo Russell for Cam Reddish. The switch intended to improve the defense with Reddish starting, as well as provide a needed spark off of the bench in Russell.
The decision paid off in the Lakers' 116-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers were without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Lakers earned the win after losing four of their previous five games.
Reddish stepped in and helped stifle Paul George throughout the game. George finished with just nine points, four rebounds, and eight assists, and was unable to get going offensively.
Anthony Davis, who returned from injury and scored 31 points in the win, broke down what Reddish did well defensively in the game.
“He’s disruptive, he’s handsy, he’s physical, he’s tough, he slides his feet,” Davis said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “That’s what we need. He’s been that for us, especially the last three games. And it stands out. It got him in the rotation. You need a player like that who you kinda just feed off of their energy. He’s coming into the game and getting steals and guarding the other team’s best wing and putting a lot of pressure on that wing to make tough shots, tough plays.”
Redick joined in the praise of Reddish, as well Russell for succeeding in their new spots against the 76ers.
“I thought both those guys starred in the roles that they had tonight,” Redick said. “Cam took one shot in 27 minutes, but had a huge impact on the game defensively. Paul George never got going at any point in the game."
Coming off the bench, Russell scored 18 points, his second-highest point total of the season. Though Reddish finished with just three points, five rebounds, and two assists, his impact off the stat sheet was what the Lakers needed.
The Lakers' new lineup will be tested again on Sunday, when the Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors.
More Lakers:
Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to D'Angelo Russell Moving to Bench Role
Lakers' Anthony Davis Provides Major Update Regarding Nagging Foot Injury