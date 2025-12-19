Vince Carter Reveals Where Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Belongs in NBA GOAT Talks

Former 18-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant's place on the list of the greatest NBA players of all time is a hotly contested issue.

Bryant was ranked No. 10 overall by ESPN in 2022 when the NBA released its 75th Anniversary Team. As with many rankings and lists, several furiously took to social media to argue for or against his top 10 ranking.

More news: Lakers' LeBron James Sends Message on Confrontation with Suns Star Dillon Brooks

For former NBA star Vince Carter, there's no debate on where Bryant stands among the many great players the game has seen.

"I'll never not include Kobe Bryant as one of the top players to ever play this game," Carter said in a conversation with RG.org.

More news: NBA World Fears LeBron James Retirement After John Cena News

With five championship rings, including three consecutive NBA titles from 2000-02, Bryant proved time and time again that he was a champion. Bryant sits at fourth on the NBA All-Time scoring list with 33,643 points and has the 11th-most career regular season wins.

"Period, there's no debate. We can argue to the moon. Kobe Bryant did what he did, accomplished what he's accomplished. Enough said," Carter said.

'Mamba Mentality'

Not only did Bryant stand out on the statsheet, but the dedication he brought to the game was evident by his every action on the court. His trademark "Mamba Mentality" inspired fans — including many players in today's NBA — to commit to his values of hard work and overcoming adversity.

"The real ones know the legacy that Kobe Bryant left on the game of basketball," former NBA star Brandon Roy said at a youth basketball clinic in Los Angeles. "That can't be erased from the history books."

Some in the league feel that Bryant's legacy has been disrespected by rankings or narratives that have emerged about his role as a teammate. Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving had choice words for those underrating Bryant's legacy.

"I'm not letting people come on and talk about Kobe like Kobe wasn't one of the best that not only played, but that came in as a 17-year-old against grown men," Nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving said on a live stream . "And by the time this man was 22 years old, he had a few championships and he was busting the best of the best (expletive). If y'all don't knock that (expletive) off. I'm talking to y'all at home, the (expletive) media talking heads, the ones that casually, casually throw names around. Bro, if you don't knock it off. You weren't like that."

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.