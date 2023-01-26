Lakers News: Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave

Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court for the first time since December 16 Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers were very happy to have their superstar back, and he very quickly made an impact.

Through three quarters, Davis has 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

However, on the final play of the third quarter, Davis hoisted up a half-court shot to try to beat the buzzer. In his classic unlucky state, Davis landed on the foot of Spurs forward Zach Collins, and pretty badly twisted his right ankle — yes, the same foot that has kept him sidelined for the last five-plus weeks.

Laker fans had a collective gasp — you could hear it echo through the Crypto.com Arena. He stayed down for a few seconds holding his ankle, but then did get up, and even made the three free throws from the Flagrant 1 foul.

And even better news for Laker fans, AD remained in the game to start the fourth quarter, and is already contributing on both ends of the floor.

So, Laker fans, you can take a huge sigh of relief. But maybe someone can get Anthony Davis to start wearing high-tops. Or bubble wrap. Just anything to keep him on the court.

