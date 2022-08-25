Skip to main content
Lakers News: Austin Reaves 'Penciled In' as LA Starter

Lakers guard Austin Reaves appears to be in the starter conversation within the organization.
The Lakers offensive rotation remains up in the air despite knowing LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be starting for the Lakers, barring any injuries. A new development also sees Lakers swingman Austin Reaves making his way into the starting lineup and playing valuable minutes at the end of the game. 

If an emergence of a Russell Westbrook trade package brings along star players, of course this all can change. However, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the ability for all players in the starting lineup, which also includes Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Tosano-Anderson, to be able to switch across three positions is a key factor closing out games.

However, the shooting remains the swing factor (quotes via Jovan Buha, The Athletic).

"The swing factor will be the group’s collective shooting. Can Reaves, Brown and Toscano-Anderson make defenses pay enough for shading off them? Between James and Reaves, the Lakers have ball-handling covered. Davis is going to be more of an offensive focal point next season, and Toscano-Anderson is an underrated passer (it’s probably his best offensive skill). Brown also displayed playmaking chops in Washington at the beginning of his career."

Westbrook and the remaining Lakers bench remain other key options to close out games despite Westbrook's poor shooting and defensive abilities. One thing seems to remain certain, Reaves is 'penciled in' to be the starter in close situations based off chatter out of the organization.

Reaves, aka Hillbilly Kobe, has become a household name among Lakers fans for his moments on a struggling team. His hustle and ability to win games is something an aging Lakers team can learn to utilize more moving forward. 

