Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Rips Russell Westbrook for LA's Failures

It wouldn't be a Lakers off-season without more media talking about Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and his play in a failed Lakers season. A Westbrook trade package has been speculated despite his huge expiring contract ($47.1M), but the Lakers may want to prepare in case he doesn't get shipped away.

Westbrook finished the season with the lowest points per game (18.5) since his first two seasons in the league shooting 44% from the floor and 67% from the free throw line. Numbers that should easily be forgotten if there is any hope of a resurgence in the upcoming season.

Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe believes Westbrook's inability to accept his role as the third option on the team led to the Lakers downfall. Westbrook remained the healthiest of the Lakers 'Big 3' but fans saw the number of unnecessary shots Westbrook took throughout the season (quotes via Undisputed).

“I believe if AD and LeBron had a third piece, or if Russ was willing to accept the role…Russ still sees himself as a number one that happened to be the third option…He’s unwilling to accept the role that would help the Lakers. I believe that would increase the Lakers’ chance or give them the best chance to contend for a title."

With all the speculation around Westbrook it has been hard to determine whether or not Westbrook wants to remain on the team. One thing is for certain, if Westbrook were to remain on the team he would need a backseat role.

Westbrook's gifted athletic ability and speed remain one of the best in the league, but the Lakers offense runs through LeBron James and Anthony Davis.