Skip to main content
Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Rips Russell Westbrook for LA's Failures

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Rips Russell Westbrook for LA's Failures

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook gets hammered by Shannon Sharpe.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It wouldn't be a Lakers off-season without more media talking about Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and his play in a failed Lakers season. A Westbrook trade package has been speculated despite his huge expiring contract ($47.1M), but the Lakers may want to prepare in case he doesn't get shipped away. 

Westbrook finished the season with the lowest points per game (18.5) since his first two seasons in the league shooting 44% from the floor and 67% from the free throw line. Numbers that should easily be forgotten if there is any hope of a resurgence in the upcoming season. 

Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe believes Westbrook's inability to accept his role as the third option on the team led to the Lakers downfall. Westbrook remained the healthiest of the Lakers 'Big 3' but fans saw the number of unnecessary shots Westbrook took throughout the season (quotes via Undisputed).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I believe if AD and LeBron had a third piece, or if Russ was willing to accept the role…Russ still sees himself as a number one that happened to be the third option…He’s unwilling to accept the role that would help the Lakers. I believe that would increase the Lakers’ chance or give them the best chance to contend for a title."

With all the speculation around Westbrook it has been hard to determine whether or not Westbrook wants to remain on the team. One thing is for certain, if Westbrook were to remain on the team he would need a backseat role. 

Westbrook's gifted athletic ability and speed remain one of the best in the league, but the Lakers offense runs through LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_9551899_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NFC West NFL Team Doubles Down on Recruiting LeBron James

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18006104_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: LA Insider Predicts Team's Record Through First Month of Season

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18005184_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James' Extension Signals He 'runs the team' Says LA Insider

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18664074_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: Watch Insane Line Form to See LeBron James Play in Seattle Pro-Am

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18015278_168396005_lowres (4)
News

Lakers News: How to Watch LeBron James Play at CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle Today

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_14159863_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: National Pundit Trashes LA; Makes Bold Claim About Clippers

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15717592_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Reveals Rob Pelinka's View of Myles Turner-Buddy Hield Trade

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18466258_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Shaq Weighs In On Who's the 'best player in the world'

By Eric Eulau