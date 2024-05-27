Lakers News: Bronny James Explains How He Feels About Being Son of LA All-Star LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have some big decisions to make this upcoming season, including what to do with their draft picks. Los Angeles may hold the No. 17 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft if the New Orleans Pelicans defer the owed draft pick from the Anthony Davis trade until 2025.
Many believe that New Orleans will defer the pick as the 2024 draft class isn't viewed very highly. Assuming they do, Los Angeles will have the one first-rounder and No. 55 in the second round to work with.
One name that has been linked with the Lakers is former USC guard Bronny James. James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, has impressed during his NBA Combine and Pro-Day. However, all the criticism and scrutiny that he has received from being the son of legend has weighed on him.
James opened up about how it felt during an interview.
James is just 19 years old and just finished his freshman year of college. His season got delayed due to a cardiac arrest attack that he suffered a few months before the start of the season. Thankfully, he was able to be cleared to play but it affected his game.
There are those who believe that he should return to college for another season to develop his game further. But others think that he will be just fine.
Whatever happens with James, the Lakers are one of the teams interested in potentially drafting him. He could serve as a role player down the line if given the chance to grow and develop his game a little more.
