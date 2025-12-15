Lakers Receive Bad News on Rumored Top Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers have a glaring need on the defensive end of the court.

The Lakers have the 20th-highest rated defense in the NBA, allowing 116.7 points per game. Their highest-rated individual player is Marcus Smart, a rotational player whose 109 defensive rating ranks 55th in the NBA.

If the Lakers are to take full advantage of their high-octane offense this season, trading for a capable defender to add to their rotation seems like a must for a team looking to compete in the Western Conference.

A player the Lakers have continuously been connected to throughout trade speculation is New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones. Jones, a first-team All-Defensive player in 2024, would be a welcome addition to the Lakers, instantly becoming the team's best defender. As the Pelicans have stumbled to a 5-22 start, it's reasonable to think they might be looking to offload some assets as the tank is likely on.

However, the Pelicans aren't just giving their young star away, and it seems that their asking price might be too steep for the Lakers' liking.

"We mentioned the other day that the Pelicans would insist on a significant haul to part with Herb Jones," wrote Marc Stein of The Stein Line. "It's a price point that is presumed to be beyond the Lakers' current trade means."

Current Lakers Trade Assets

With two first-round picks between 2031 and 2032 (although they can only move on right now due to the Stepien Rule, more future equity becomes available the night of the 2026 NBA Draft), players such as Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent on expiring contracts and a young talent in Dalton Knecht, the Lakers aren't without the means to make a trade, but landing Jones seems unlikely at this point.

However, if they're able to land a deal with a rival team this season, it's likely that the Lakers will prioritize youth and upside over available aging players.

"Generally speaking, though, my read on the Lakers' preferences is that they would like to target players in the same age range as stars Luka Doncic (26) and Austin Reaves (27) as they continue building out the roster around them as opposed to surrendering prime trade assets for thirtysomethings," Stein wrote.

The Lakers have until Feb. 5 to make a deal to shore up their defense, but as their grip on a top spot in the Western Conference loosens, the sooner the Lakers make a move, the better.

