Lakers News: Dwight Howard Predicts He'll Make the NBA Hall-of-Fame

Eight-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Dwight Howard was once considered the best center in the league, by far. Howard's biggest moment came against the Lakers in the finals in 2009 as he took the Orlando Magic to the very end, but would eventually lose to Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in five games.

Despite the recency bias, Howard was a force to be reckoned with for many years in the league. During Howard's time with the Magic, he averaged 18.4 points and 13.0 rebounds.

What made Howard so versatile was his athleticism and defensive ability, averaging 2.2 blocks during his time with the Magic and 3.3 offensive rebounds over his career. Howard is also the only player in NBA history to have won the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times in-a-row, one shy of tying the record of four awards in a career.

His stats don't do him justice on the Lakers, but fans know Howard made an impact for the team as he helped the franchise secure their 17th championship. He has the accolades for the Hall and he believes one day he will get the call (quotes via Scoop B Robinson, Bally Sports)

"It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.”

Howards stats have declined as he enters what would be his 19th season, but there's no doubt he deserves to be enshrined with the NBA's elite.