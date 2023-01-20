Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline

Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all

The biggest trade assets for the Lakers are their first round picks. The problem the Lakers continue to face is Russell Westbrook's remaining contract and the future of LeBron James.

This also doesn't include Anthony Davis' injury history, but with the age of the roster building around Davis may be the smartest move for the team. Giving up their first round picks would also not solve the problems of this season and it may not be worth giving up their future with championship aspirations still so far away.

This puts the Lakers right back into the same bind they started with giving analysts different ideas of what the team can do. There are two potential trades they would like to see (via ESPN).

Two different trades. Patrick Beverley and Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Spurs for Josh Richardson. Also, Kendrick Nunn and a 2027 first-round pick (top-seven protected) to New York for Immanuel Quickley and Svi Mykhailiuk. If the first-round pick isn't conveyed, New York would receive second-round picks in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Both trade scenarios involve the Lakers giving up some sort of draft compensation. The first revolving around Patrick Beverley will give the Lakers a much needed scoring option.

However, the second trade revolving around Kendrick Nunn theoretically makes more sense despite the Lakers giving up a first round pick. There simply isn't enough time to give to Nunn and the Lakers can immediately acquire much needed youth at the point guard position.

With James' future with the Lakers still being uncertain, the Lakers need to find a new ball dominant player and Quickley and easily fill that role.