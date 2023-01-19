During last night's 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings, only one Los Angeles Lakers starter scored in double figures (you can probably guess who that was). Four bench players also accomplished that feat.

It certainly makes this writer curious as to just how long the other four starters will remain starters. Starting center Thomas Bryant has just not been featured as much by Darvin Ham in recent nights, as Ham has favored lineups anchored by 6'9" power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel in the middle. Dennis Schroder is now in a brutal five-game slump, following a prolific turn in a five-game winning streak. Troy Brown Jr. was never expected to score much, as more of a defensive option who can occasionally knock down a jumper off the catch.

But there's one starter who continues to underwhelm.

And no one on Lakers Twitter is going to let him forget that anytime soon.

34-year-old veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, who stands all of 6'1", is somehow, technically, the Lakers' starting shooting guard. Although his shooting has basically abandoned him this year, he's ostensibly in the lineup for his defense... which he also isn't that good at anymore, sorry to say. Father Time is undefeated as Jalen Rose likes to say.

Reference point: https://twitter.com/MasonGinsberg/staus/1615952341034835972

Last night, Beverley shot 1-of-4 from the floor for a whopping three points and posted a -16 in just 26:33. Schroder didn't are much better, scoring five points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Rob Pelinka, who ultimately is responsible for pulling the trigger on the trade that landed Patrick Beverley's expiring $13 million contract in LA over the summer, came under fire for move:

Pat Bev's arrogant comments about James and Anthony Davis preseason came back to haunt him:



He also, you know tried to sneak in a house party.

Other fans on the platform opted to bring some video receipts:

Yikes.

He also, you know tried to sneak in a house party.