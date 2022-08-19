Lakers News: Former Lottery Pick Says LA Can '1000 percent' win Ring with Kyrie

In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off one of the greatest feats in NBA history by coming back against the 73-9 Warriors to win a championship after being down 3-1 in the Finals. The team was led by Lakers forward LeBron James, Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

After the performances put on by Irving and James which led to the Cavs first championship ever and Cleveland's first championship since the Browns won in the '60's, it's not crazy to assume they can win another one if they ever teamed up again.

For former lottery pick Jay Williams, he not only believes the Lakers could win again if James and Irving teamed up along with Anthony Davis, but he pretty much guarantees they would (quotes via Get Up, ESPN).

"If you're putting Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the same team, yes, you could win a world championship with those three. Depending upon who you add to the bench or depth, but having those three at your core, 1000 percent yes you could win a championship."

The Lakers would be a force having a three-headed trio of James, Irving and Davis with the only question mark being how healthy they can remain. Davis has been scrutinized for his ability to remain healthy since entering the league while Irving has also dealt with his time on the sidelines.

James becomes the most durable, but he's entering his 20th season so wear and tear are only natural after competing for so long.