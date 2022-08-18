Skip to main content
Lakers News: LeBron James Sounds Off on Bronny James College Commitment Rumors

Lakers forward LeBron James firmly states that Bronny James has not made a decision on which college he'll be committing to.
The noise behind Lakers forward LeBron James and his family has been gaining steam as Bronny and Bryce James have been turnings heads with their jaw-dropping plays. The uncanny all-around play style seem comparable to LeBron with little doubt that Bronny will one day play for a college team. 

The 34th ranked national four-star Sierra Canyon HS guard, who's ranked as the sixth-best combo guard and fourth in California (via 27sports) in his class, has big shoes to fill to follow in his fathers footsteps. 

Reports have also come out saying Oregon has emerged as the top college to land Bronny after his senior season.

Seems exciting if you are an Oregon fan to have a player with so many eyes and a high ceiling for talent head over, but the rumors quickly got shut down by LeBron.

A great power move for LeBron to look after his son while also setting the stage to allow Bronny to announce where he's going to go. The speculations seem scattered but Bronny seems committed to continue his basketball legacy and create a name of his own. 

With Bronny's commitment, LeBron may very well play with his son in the near future, as he has been wanting to do since seeing how much his son has improved. Sierra Canyon is one of the top basketball schools in California, giving Bronny plenty of attention and competition to stack up against for colleges to see. 

According to ESPN, Bronny has received offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, and USC in addition to Oregon. UCLA, Kansas, Duke, and North Carolina are also included in his school list. 

