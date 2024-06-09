Lakers News: 'Girl Dad' Kobe Bryant Signature Nikes Unveiled
With Father's Day one week away, Nike has released their Kobe 4 Protro Girl Dad sneakers. The sneakers were inspired by a court-side moment between late former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his late daughter Gigi Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others.
The shoe is bicoastal green, inspired by Kobe's beanie, and the inside of the shoe is orange, in honor of Kobe's support for women's basketball, according to the product description.
The shoe also is monogrammed with the words "girl dad" on the tongue of the shoe, in honor of the pride Kobe took in being the father of his four daughters, Natalia, Gigi, Bianka, and Capri.
Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted multiple pictures of the shoes on Instagram with the caption, "💚🧡💚🧡GIRL DAD 💚🧡💚🧡 Grateful for the passion Kobe had for our daughters and the light he brought to women’s sports."
Vanessa captioned another post, "🧡GIRL DAD 🧡 For our Most Valuable Girl Dad. This Father’s Day we celebrate Kobe’s commitment and love for our daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri with the Kobe 4 Protro ‘Girl Dad’. 💚🧡"
The shoes were initially released on Thursday, and already had sold out by Friday.
