Lakers News: Dan Hurley Could Impact LA's Bronny James Draft Decision If Hired
The Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has taken the basketball world by storm. The Lakers believe that Hurley is the right guy to lead them forward and have gone full-court pressure to land him.
However, the appeal to stay with the Huskies and build something special there may keep him at the college level for now. Hurley hasn't been shy about his desire to want to coach at the NBA level but timing is everything.
If Hurley does become the new coach of the Lakers, it could factor into the decision of the team to possibly draft USC freshman guard Bronny James. James has been linked to the Lakers during this draft process, mainly due to his dad being on the team.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Hurley being hired could make them serious about taking Bronny in the draft.
“When you talk about LeBron James and the impact this has for him, I think this is the first significant action the Lakers have taken to show you they are actually very serious about drafting Bronny James at 55,” Wojnarowski said (YouTube link). “Because they do see Dan Hurley as the perfect coach to guide his development.”
Hurley is a developmental type of coach and Los Angeles believes he could help Bronny hone in his skills. Whichever team takes Bronny will need to be patient as he learns the NBA game.
We should know if Hurley will become the next head coach of the Lakers fairly soon as the two sides met over the weekend. Both want to wrap this up one way or another shortly, giving us a quick window of time to find out who will lead the Lakers forward.
