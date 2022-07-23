Skip to main content
Lakers News: Head Coach Darvin Ham Makes a Bold Anthony Davis Claim

Lakers News: Head Coach Darvin Ham Makes a Bold Anthony Davis Claim

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes forward Anthony Davis is the key to a Lakers championship.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers struck gold when trading for star big man Anthony Davis. The Davis trade put the Lakers over the top for their 17th NBA Championship. Head coach Darvin Ham is no stranger to Davis's game and knows Davis needs to be on the court and healthy if the Lakers want a legitimate shot at No. 18 (quotes via All the Smoke)

"His skill set is undeniable. Like you said, when he's healthy, like he was in 2020 in that bubble run, he's top five in the league. Easy...top three."

Davis has battled injuries throughout his career so durability remains a concern heading into the 2022 season. The front office seems aware of the situation, speculating trade rumors for the big man, but it is hard to imagine letting go of such a unique talent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since coming into the league, Davis has shown his dominating prowess on defense with questions on whether he would be able to develop an offensive game. The narrative quickly changed his second season and he would go on to earn eight-consecutive All-Star game selections. Davis is averaging 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for his career.

He was exactly the star player LeBron James needed to help secure his fourth ring. 

"He's another one I've had great communication, great rapport with. I just told, man, don't get caught up in the headlines. Take care of your body bro. This is not going to work without AD. No disrespect to Bron, no disrespect to Russ. They're going to be who they are....but AD, having AD available...it's going to be invaluable. He's the centerpiece to that championship table we're trying to build."

The biggest question isn't Davis' talent, but whether or not he can stay healthy for an entire season.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: Popular NBA Account Points Out Mind-Boggling LeBron James Playoff Stat

By Ryan Menzie2 hours ago
USATSI_17733718_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry's Trolling of LeBron James Sets Internet Ablaze

By Ryan Menzie15 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Ham Explains Why Anthony Davis, Not LeBron James, is LA's Centerpiece

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_18627965_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry Roasts LA and Rob Pelinka at ESPYs

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17495894_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Expert Provides Update on Potential Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18646739_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Warriors Sign Former LA G-League Standout

By Staff WriterJul 22, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_8210928_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Klay Thompson Thanks Kobe Bryant & His Family for ESPY Award

By Ryan MenzieJul 21, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18703208_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. Highlight Reel

By Eric EulauJul 21, 2022 7:15 PM EDT