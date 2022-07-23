Lakers News: Head Coach Darvin Ham Makes a Bold Anthony Davis Claim

The Lakers struck gold when trading for star big man Anthony Davis. The Davis trade put the Lakers over the top for their 17th NBA Championship. Head coach Darvin Ham is no stranger to Davis's game and knows Davis needs to be on the court and healthy if the Lakers want a legitimate shot at No. 18 (quotes via All the Smoke)



"His skill set is undeniable. Like you said, when he's healthy, like he was in 2020 in that bubble run, he's top five in the league. Easy...top three."

Davis has battled injuries throughout his career so durability remains a concern heading into the 2022 season. The front office seems aware of the situation, speculating trade rumors for the big man, but it is hard to imagine letting go of such a unique talent.

Since coming into the league, Davis has shown his dominating prowess on defense with questions on whether he would be able to develop an offensive game. The narrative quickly changed his second season and he would go on to earn eight-consecutive All-Star game selections. Davis is averaging 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for his career.

He was exactly the star player LeBron James needed to help secure his fourth ring.

"He's another one I've had great communication, great rapport with. I just told, man, don't get caught up in the headlines. Take care of your body bro. This is not going to work without AD. No disrespect to Bron, no disrespect to Russ. They're going to be who they are....but AD, having AD available...it's going to be invaluable. He's the centerpiece to that championship table we're trying to build."

The biggest question isn't Davis' talent, but whether or not he can stay healthy for an entire season.