Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Expert Discusses Hypothetical Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis Trade

Lakers Rumors: Expert Discusses Hypothetical Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis Trade

A potential Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler trade doesn't seem likely between the Lakers and the Heat, but experts talk about the possibility.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers sent a massive haul to acquire their forward Anthony Davis before the 2020 season. A trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick, to the Pelicans seemed very one sided, but some would argue the Lakers won that deal. 

The Lakers ended up with zero first round picks in this years NBA Draft, but in Davis's first year with the team, the Lakers struck gold and won their 17th NBA Championship. 

It seems unthinkable the Lakers would trade him away after all the value they gave up, but some believe a hypothetical deal with Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler could be enticing for both sides (quotes via Bill Simmons, The Ringer Podcast)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“And if the Lakers called Miami up and said, ‘We’ll give you Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler,’ Miami is either doing it or they’re having a seven-hour meeting before they decide not to do it. But I just think they would do it. If they can turn Jimmy Butler into Anthony Davis, I think they do it.”

With the durability concerns Davis has shown since winning the championship, there is little surprise trade rumors have circulated over the All-Star big man. Butler would bring added aggression and hunger for a championship the Lakers are looking for, but is it worth giving up a generational talent like Davis? 

It's hard to a trade scenario like this coming to fruition, especially with the Russell Westbrook rumors still high, but both sides can see a benefit in what would be a blockbuster trade. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook and Bronny James Squash Lebron-Russ the Beef?

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Refused to Regularly Set Screens for LeBron James

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Thinks LeBron James' Drew League Game was a Warning Shot

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
USATSI_18057885_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Reengaged' in Trade Talks Regarding Pacers Guard Buddy Hield

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
USATSI_17961264_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry Says 2017 Team Would Beat 2001 Shaq-Kobe Squad

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_17317321_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Expresses Desire to Play with LeBron James Again

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18042534_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nets Demand 3-Team Trade in Any Talks Involving Russell Westbrook

By Adam SalcidoJul 20, 2022 11:57 AM EDT
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: Woj Reveals Three Players LA is Exploring Potential Trades For

By Staff WriterJul 19, 2022 9:00 PM EDT