Lakers Rumors: Expert Discusses Hypothetical Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis Trade

The Lakers sent a massive haul to acquire their forward Anthony Davis before the 2020 season. A trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick, to the Pelicans seemed very one sided, but some would argue the Lakers won that deal.

The Lakers ended up with zero first round picks in this years NBA Draft, but in Davis's first year with the team, the Lakers struck gold and won their 17th NBA Championship.

It seems unthinkable the Lakers would trade him away after all the value they gave up, but some believe a hypothetical deal with Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler could be enticing for both sides (quotes via Bill Simmons, The Ringer Podcast)

“And if the Lakers called Miami up and said, ‘We’ll give you Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler,’ Miami is either doing it or they’re having a seven-hour meeting before they decide not to do it. But I just think they would do it. If they can turn Jimmy Butler into Anthony Davis, I think they do it.”

With the durability concerns Davis has shown since winning the championship, there is little surprise trade rumors have circulated over the All-Star big man. Butler would bring added aggression and hunger for a championship the Lakers are looking for, but is it worth giving up a generational talent like Davis?

It's hard to a trade scenario like this coming to fruition, especially with the Russell Westbrook rumors still high, but both sides can see a benefit in what would be a blockbuster trade.