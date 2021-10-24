Lakers News: Jeff Van Gundy Gets Real on Dwight Howard’s Entire Career

Former coach and current ESPN TV commentator Jeff Van Gundy has never been one to mince words. Whether it was on the sidelines as a coach, or giving his real-time thoughts as a broadcaster, he was not one to cut anyone much slack.

Jeff Van Gundy sat down with Bally Sports Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson and talked about current Lakers backup center, Dwight Howard.

Without question Van Gundy thinks Dwight Howard is a Hall of Famer. Citing how he was a top-3 player at his position for years, Van Gundy thinks that should be enough to give him a nod into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

However, Howard’s career turned for the worse quickly. After Dwight Howard demanded Stan Van Gundy, Jeff’s brother, fired as head coach, and personally asked for a trade, his career spiraled. Van Gundy called Howard selfish as Dwight progressed through his prime.

“That 5 or 6-year period, he just seemed like he cared less about team results and more about individual results.”

After Howard jolted the Lakers after his first stint with the team, he became a journeyman, playing with Houston, Atlanta, Washington, and Charlotte. The big man returned to the Lakers and helped them win a title during the bubble season. He was an integral part in certain matchups that punished teams for going small in the playoffs.

Van Gundy gives Howard credit from swallowing his pride and playing as an impact role player for a contender like the Lakers.

Hopefully, Howard’s little spat with Anthony Davis was just a small hiccup this season. The Lakers surely need Howard to make a similarly positive impact to the Lakers like he did two seasons prior.