Lakers News: JJ Redick's Strategic Plan For LA Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers search for a new head coach ended on Thursday when it was announced that they were hiring former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick and the Lakers agreed to a four-year deal for him to become the new head coach of the organization.
After a poor 2023-24 season, the Lakers let go of Darvin Ham and now Redick takes over. His goal will be to maximize this team over the final few seasons of LeBron James's career. He also will need to make sure that Anthony Davis is happy and according to his revealed strategic plans, Davis may be the focal point.
According to NBA insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick is planning on changing the way Los Angeles plays offense. He wants to use a more modern style of play, giving the ball to Davis more often.
"He explained his decision-making process when it comes to strategy, how the analysis and empirical evidence would always guide his choices rather than preconceived notions or outdated beliefs. Redick described a system molded around this roster, focusing on elevating Anthony Davis’ involvement, particularly late in games, and alleviating the constant ballhandling duties on James by utilizing him more off the ball. Keeping James, who turns 40 in December, fresh down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs will be critical.”
Redick is a fan of modern NBA schemes so he will be bringing them to Los Angeles. He has studied the game while being both a podcaster and broadcaster over the years, giving him some ideas on how to implement different systems.
If Redick can help the Lakers have a more consistent offensive attack, they could be lethal next season. Only time will tell on how he is as a coach but this could end up being a home run hire by Los Angeles.
