Lakers News: LA Assistant Coach Makes Curious Comment About Kyrie Irving

It is safe to assume more Laker fans want one more thing to happen before the off-season is over, make a move for Kyrie Irving. With the recent endorsement from Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, fans aren't the only ones aware of Irving's abilities on the court.

Irving's handles are known around the league as one of the best, if not the best, in the game. Handy has seen enough of Irving's plays and even went as far as to say something spectacular about him (quotes via Certified Buckets).

"I will go on record and say this. He is probably the most skilled player to ever play. Offensively, probably the most skilled player to ever put on basketball shoes. It's a combination but winning is important to me."

Although just standing at 6'2, Irving is virtually unstoppable with his ability to drive to the basket combined with his elite shooting. The seven time All-Star has struggled to remain healthy, missing at-least 10 games each season since coming to the league, and missed the bulk of last year due to a New York state vaccine mandate, but still has managed to average 23.1 points per game throughout his career on 47% shooting.

It's a bold take for coach, but one that many can get behind. This could also be a subtle recruitment strategy with all the news that has been circulating for Irving to eventually get traded to the Lakers.

Teaming up Irving with his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James along with Anthony Davis would be a nightmare matchup for anyone to go against. It all remains speculation for now, but the thought should leave fans with a positive mindset moving forward.