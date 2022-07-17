Lakers News: LA Eliminates Pelicans Chances of Capturing Summer League Title

After the Lakers have selected multiple young prospects to represent them in the Summer League, multiple names have shown out each time they step onto the court.

Four standouts helped lead the team to a 102-94 defeat over the New Orleans Pelicans last night.

More commotion has swirled around Cole Swider, an instant standout from Syracuse, who spent his first three collegiate seasons at Villnova. Scoring 21 points, capturing 6 rebounds, and shooting 5-11 from behind the arc, he continues to make waves during the summer.

After last night's game, the 23-year old is averaging 15.3 points in his four starts in Las Vegas. He is currently on a two-way contract with the Lakers for this coming season.

Javante Mccoy, a former guard for Boston University, also stood out. McCoy logged 14 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds. Max Christie, the Lakers' second-round draft pick from Michigan State, posted 12 points with 4 rebounds of his own. Shareef O' Neal, son of Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, did not play in last night's game due to injury.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who is also on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, had 11 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals to contribute to the team's win.

His dad, Bulls Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen, watched last night's game and had this to say about his son:

The Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks in their fifth and final game of the summer league at 7PM PT tonight on ESPN.