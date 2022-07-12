Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Cap Expert Reveals Details of Max Christie's Rookie Contract

The contract details of Lakers second-round pick Max Christie were released over the weekend.

Laker fans are still waiting to see if the team will make a huge splash this off-season amid all the different trade rumors. The Lakers front office continues to do their work, but one rookie contract has been finalized - Max Christie.

In fact, it was the only draft pick they had. Second-round draft pick Max Christie signed a two-year minimum contract. Christie is slated to make about $1 million this season according to Spotrac

The Lakers have high hopes for their rookie and undrafted free agents, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, with all looking to make an impact for an aging Lakers roster. Both Swider and Pippen Jr. are currently signed to two-way contracts. 

The 35th overall draft pick Christie played one season with Michigan State averaging 9.3 points and shooting 38.2% from the field. Once a 5-star prospect, the 6-6 guard's ability to space the floor and create his own shot is exactly the kind of spark the Lakers need.

Pelinka has endorsed the Christie pick from the very beginning, believing it was the right pick to take when his name was still on the board despite the former Spartan wing needing considerable time to develop.

"Max Christie was a consensus pick for the Lakers' scouts and front office. It's rare that all parties are in agreement on who the pick should be." - Rob Pelinka, Via Jovan Buha, The Athletic

Christie looks to continue to impress among the rookies in the Summer League and is currently averaging 6 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. 

