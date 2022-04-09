Lakers News: LA Signs G-League Player to Two-Way Contract

Yesterday, the Lakers signed Wenyen Gabriel to a standard NBA contract after waiving veteran forward Trevor Ariza. It looks like that's not the only roster move the Lakers will be making this weekend.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, LA will be signing Mac McClung to a two-way contract.

McClung spent the bulk of his season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers after signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls this winter. He played three minutes against the Hawks in his NBA debut on December 29th before returning to the G-League.

In 26 games with the South Bay Lakers, McClung averaged 21.7 pints per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 7.6 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field. He also converted 37.3% of his three-point attempts.

McClung played three years of college hoops. He spent two years at Georgetown before finishing his amateur career at Texas Tech.

The 6'2" guard already has had a viral moment in his career despite having played all of three total minutes in his NBA career. McClung's mind-boggling one-handed dunk video put his name on the map.

In an interview Matthew Barrero, McClung talked about his approach to dunking.

"A lot of us just love dunking and are obsessed with it. As years go by, I try to create new dunks, but I will say I don’t think I’m obsessed as I used to be. It’s definitely who I am in a lot of ways. I know people recognize that as my athleticism and I still have joy dunking, today."

McClung could have a chance to register the first dunk of his NBA career in the Lakers final game of the season this Sunday against the Nuggets.