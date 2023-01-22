Lakers News: LeBron James Enters Rare NBA Air Defensively

LeBron James continues to be in a category of his own and clearly still has plenty left in the tank. The scoring record will be broken despite being known as a pass first player, James has recorded over 10 thousand rebounds and assists in his career but his defense is what is now breaking records.

In a win against the Grizzlies, James truly defines once again what it means to do it all for your team as he reached a threshold of 2 thousand steals and 1 thousand blocks for his career. This marks the third player to ever reach the milestones together pairing him up with Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Karl Malone.

James of course was linked to Malone after passing him to become second on the all-time scoring list. Olajuwon was in a rank of his own being considered one of the greatest centers to play this game and being just one of four players to ever record a quadruple-double.

James always plays bigger than his position, but what makes it that much more special is James is the only player on this list that is not considered a big man. A bigger than life player will continue to pave his way to a surefire first ballot Hall of Fame career.

The question becomes how many more records will James continue to break? Of course if you ask him he isn't here to break records, instead he continues to climb the NBA championship rankings and silence any doubters.