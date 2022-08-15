Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Date of First 'Battle of LA' vs Clippers

The 2022-2023 NBA season is just around the corner, training camp is about a month or so away. The Lakers will look to have a redemption year. After meeting zero expectations last season and firing head coach Frank Vogel and replacing him with new head coach, Darvin Ham, the purple and gold are set to make a run at title number 18.

Earlier this week, NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed that LA will be on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day and the Athletics Shams Charania bombed the season opener as the Lakers will take on defending champs Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Earlier today, Shams leaked who the Lakers will be playing in their second game of the season.

The “Battle of LA” will be back and better than ever. If all goes well, the dynamic duos of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will take on the defensive-minded duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Both of the tandems have battled with injures in their time in Los Angeles. Leonard missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, and George missed some time last season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow.

The Lakers pairing of James and AD also dealt with injuries, especially Anthony Davis. Davis suffered wrist and foot injuries last season causing his to miss the majority of the season.

Hopefully we can put all that behind us and have them all out on the court.

This “rivalry” is set to be must watch TV, like how it was in the 2019-2020 season. Both LA teams split 2 games from each other and gave us some epic battles and trash talk between players and fans.

And that trash talk is still alive and well.

The Lakers will have a rough start to the season.

We’ll see how the 17-time champs respond to the challenge.