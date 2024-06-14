Lakers News: Phil Jackson Talks Death of Ex-Boss Jerry West - 'It's a Sad Day in the NBA'
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson remembered Lakers legend Jerry West after his death on Wednesday. West died Wednesday at the age of 86, and both current and former Lakers, as well as the NBA community, have been mourning his loss. Along with Jackson, countless others including Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have spoken out in honor of West's passing.
"It's a sad day in the NBA," Jackson said on Spectrum SportsNet. "Jerry has been a vibrant, dynamic force in the league for as long as he played, as long as he's coached, and been a general manager. Jerry was a promoter of the NBA. Great mind and talent, search guy, he had a lot of insights into the game. Big loss today in the NBA."
Jackson, of course, was hired by West back in 1999 to become the Lakers head coach, after leading the Chicago Bulls dynasty to six NBA Championships. Jackson, West, and the Lakers went on to immediately win three straight NBA championships from 2000-02 before West left to take on an executive role with the Memphis Grizzlies.
West overall leaves behind an unmatched legacy with the Lakers, orchestrating two of their dynasty run as an executive after already playing as a Hall of Famer for the team. West was an NBA champion and 14-time All-Star as a player for the Lakers, leading the team to nine NBA Finals appearances, before going on to become a coach, scout, and executive for the team.
He was behind the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s and then drafted Kobe Bryant and signed Shaquille O'Neal, leading to the three-peat.
