Lakers News: LeBron James Complimentary of Matthew Stafford After Rams Win
20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, 39, had high praise for another aging-but-still-elite L.A. athlete on Thursday night.
36-year-old Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, had a potentially salvaged his team's season by guiding L.A. to a 30-20 victory over the ascendant Minnesota Vikings.
With the victory, the Rams improved their record on the season to 3-4 (3-1 at home), while dropping Minnesota to a still-good 5-2 (2-1 on the road). Stafford went 25-for-34 on passing attempts for 279 total yards and notched four touchdowns, against one pick. He logged a 124.5 passer rating and an 86.7 quarterback rating for his efforts.
All-Pro Second Team wide receiver Puka Nacua led Los Angeles with seven catches for 106 total yards (averaging 15.1). Demarcus Robinson notched two touchdowns. Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp logged one. All-Pro Second Team running back Kyren Williams had another explosive night, too, logging 97 rushing yards on 23 carries, plus 19 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The Rams now get an extended break before their next bout, against the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 3.
James' Lakers, meanwhile, are back in action Friday night, after a long (for the NBA) layoff of their own – all of three days. On Tuesday, L.A. bested a shorter, deeper Minnesota Timberwolves squad than last year's iteration, 110-103. With All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis now the team's focal point on offense (he responded to his new status with a 36-point, 16-rebound double-double while besting Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert at his own game), James was featured notably less. The four-time MVP scored 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field (1-of-4 from long range) and 1-of-1 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four dimes and blocked two shots.
Both James and Stafford are proud veterans looking to keep their clubs in the championship conversation. Other teams for now seem to have the edge as far as upside goes this season in each of their leagues, but both L.A. squads have the talent to at least put a scare into opponents during their respective postseasons.
James, a massive NFL fan, was a high-level wideout prospect while at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his native Akron, High School, and had interest from several NCAA programs. He made the difficult decision to hang up his cleats after his sophomore season and go all-in on basketball. It seems to have paid off.
