Lakers News: LeBron James Pays Tribute to 'My Mentor, My Friend' Jerry West
The Los Angeles Lakers and the basketball community suffered another tragedy this morning when we learned about the passing of Laker great and NBA icon Jerry West.
West was 86 years old. The Logo etched his mark in Laker and NBA lore. West touched the lives of so many who came and went through the NBA, but none as iconic and legendary as Lakers superstar LeBron James. After learning about the news, James took to Twitter/X to say his goodbyes to Mr. Clutch.
Minutes later, James shared in a separate tweet that he would miss his mentor and friend.
West was a player like no other, putting the Los Angeles Lakers on the map and forever changing the game. West accomplished all he could in the game of basketball. He was named to the league's 75th anniversary team, in addition to being a 14-time All-Star, a 10-time All-NBA First Team, an NBA scoring champion, an NBA champion in 1972, and a Finals MVP in 1969 despite losing that series in seven games to the Boston Celtics. He also won eight titles as a key front office executive for the Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
West also has his No. 44 retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and panned out a successful post-playing career as an executive in the league. The Laker and NBA great died peacefully in Los Angeles.
