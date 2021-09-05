Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Talks About Returning to Team

Rondo signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks last November, only to finish the season off with the Clippers. Immediately after he was dealt to the Grizzles in the Eric Bledsoe deal, he agreed to a buyout and returned to the Lakers on a $2.6M deal. After the bubble title with the Lakers, Rondo secured the bag, and then returned back to the Lakers to help win their second title in three years. In the process, he cost the Clippers two second round draft picks and Lou Williams…definitely music to many Laker fans’ ears.

Earlier this week, Rajon Rondo publicly addressed his return to the Lakers. During his introductory press conference, he praised how Rob Pelinka constructed the team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I think it’s a great roster. I think Rob did a hell of a job again. Kent Bazemore, we got [Wayne] Ellington as well, a knockdown shooter. A young talent in [Malik] Monk along with THT, so I think we’ve got a great mix of guys, a great group of guys that haven’t won and who have a chip on their shoulder, have so much to prove, and a balance of guys that have won.”

With the complete overhaul of the role players, it seems the Lakers are much deeper than past seasons. Many have wondered what Rondo’s role will be for the upcoming season. On a recent appearance on the Mason and Ireland show on ESPN 710, Rondo talks about that.

“Yes, they have talked to me about roles with this team and what they’re looking for bringing to this team this year vs. the past couple seasons. Just being ready when my number is called. Obviously, we have a lot of depth at the point guard position. Understanding that I’m not going to play as much as I would like or possibly want to, but at the same time being a mentor for young guys like [Kendrick] Nunn, helping Westbrook in any way possible, [Talen Horton-Tucker], and just doing what I do best: being a key locker room guy.”

The last part about ‘being a key locker room guy’ has to be accounted for and brings back memories of Jared Dudley’s role the past couple seasons for the team. Pelinka essentially replaced Rondo with Dudley, in terms of the one player who would hold everyone on the roster accountable, top to bottom. It should be seen as an upgrade, as Rondo also brings a playmaker on the hardwood, unlike Dudley who played 445 total minutes in his Lakers tenure. Rondo was essential in providing the Lakers a secondary ball handler during their championship run in the Disney bubble.