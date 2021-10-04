Lakers News: Recapping Must Reads from the Past Week

In case you were on vacation or living under a rock, the Lakers were the only team to hold media day on Tuesday (the other 29 teams held theirs on Monday). Preseason basketball also was underway, as the Lakers dropped their first exhibition game to the Brooklyn Nets. There was a ton of content on that day alone, but we will showcase the best stories from this past week.

Russell Westbrook Initiated Trade to Lakers

A new report indicated that Westbrook was the one who asked to be dealt to the Lakers. There has been talk of Westbrook seeking to play for the Lakers earlier in his career, but it is now a reality.

GM LeBron James Was Doing his Due Diligence

Over the years, there has been plenty of rumors about how much influence James has had on his past rosters. There is finally proof with plenty of tidbits in this piece, as it gives an inside look at how LeBron recruits and targets players to join the Lakers.

Rookie Austin Reaves Nickname Will Have You Dying of Laughter

One of the most hilarious stories that came out of Media Day. Reaves revealed the moniker he was called in college, and Talen Horton-Tucker’s response is priceless. It would be criminal if the Laker veterans don’t use this nickname to troll the rookie this season.

LeBron James Vaccination Comments Cause a Stir

Until this week, James has been pretty quiet about where he stood on vaccines to combat the pandemic that is closing in on two years. His stance caused a polarizing effect across the league and society alike.

Can Malik Monk Turn his career around?

An in-depth look at Monk’s NBA career up to this point. The former Kentucky Wildcat is took a one-year prove it deal with the Lakers, and is looking to see if a change of scenery from Charlotte to Los Angeles can turn his career around for the better.

Four Takeaways from the Lakers-Nets Exhibition Contest

Preseason results do not matter, but a lot of underlying questions can be shown beyond the box score through the naked eye. Four takeaways from the game can be seen here.