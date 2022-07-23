Lakers News: Shaq Reacts to All-Time LA Player Debate

When the dynamic duo of Lakers stars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant dominated the 2000's, it was a great time to be a Lakers fan. The same can be said of the Lakers when they had greats like Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in the 60's and 70's or Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 80's.

With all the great Lakers of the past, the debate remains high for who is the greatest Laker of all time. An argument that has gone on for generations and will only continue to get stronger, but Shaq decided to give his thoughts on the debate.

"Might have to kick myself off this list right here."

10 simple words was all that was needed to solidify Shaq's thoughts. In a list dominated with the players above, and more recently acquired LeBron James, Big Diesel decided to take himself off among the franchises greatest. Allegedly.

Shaq has always shown great respect for the legends so it's no surprise that he would humble himself despite such a dominant career. Many fans who watched Shaq would happily disagree with his decisions.

In eight seasons with the Lakers, Shaq averaged 27 points and 11.8 rebounds a game during the regular season. What made Shaq even more special was his ability to elevate in the playoffs.

Shaq dominated with 27.7 points a game with 13.4 rebounds in the playoffs including two years of averaging at-least a monstrous 30.4 points per game and 15.4 rebounds. Safe to say the fans have a right to disagree with the big man.