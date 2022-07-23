Skip to main content
Lakers News: Shaq Reacts to All-Time LA Player Debate

Lakers News: Shaq Reacts to All-Time LA Player Debate

Former Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal gives his thoughts on the all-time Laker debate in humorous fashion.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When the dynamic duo of Lakers stars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant dominated the 2000's, it was a great time to be a Lakers fan. The same can be said of the Lakers when they had greats like Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in the 60's and 70's or Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 80's. 

With all the great Lakers of the past, the debate remains high for who is the greatest Laker of all time. An argument that has gone on for generations and will only continue to get stronger, but Shaq decided to give his thoughts on the debate.

"Might have to kick myself off this list right here."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10 simple words was all that was needed to solidify Shaq's thoughts. In a list dominated with the players above, and more recently acquired LeBron James, Big Diesel decided to take himself off among the franchises greatest. Allegedly.

Shaq has always shown great respect for the legends so it's no surprise that he would humble himself despite such a dominant career. Many fans who watched Shaq would happily disagree with his decisions. 

In eight seasons with the Lakers, Shaq averaged 27 points and 11.8 rebounds a game during the regular season. What made Shaq even more special was his ability to elevate in the playoffs.

Shaq dominated with 27.7 points a game with 13.4 rebounds in the playoffs including two years of averaging at-least a monstrous 30.4 points per game and 15.4 rebounds. Safe to say the fans have a right to disagree with the big man. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18475615_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Head Coach Darvin Ham Makes a Bold Anthony Davis Claim

By Ryan Menzie3 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: Popular NBA Account Points Out Mind-Boggling LeBron James Playoff Stat

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
USATSI_17733718_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry's Trolling of LeBron James Sets Internet Ablaze

By Ryan Menzie18 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Ham Explains Why Anthony Davis, Not LeBron James, is LA's Centerpiece

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_18627965_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry Roasts LA and Rob Pelinka at ESPYs

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_17495894_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Expert Provides Update on Potential Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade

By Eric EulauJul 22, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18646739_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Warriors Sign Former LA G-League Standout

By Staff WriterJul 22, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_8210928_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Klay Thompson Thanks Kobe Bryant & His Family for ESPY Award

By Ryan MenzieJul 21, 2022 10:00 PM EDT