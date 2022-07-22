Skip to main content
Lakers News: Steph Curry Roasts LA and Rob Pelinka at ESPYs

Lakers News: Steph Curry Roasts LA and Rob Pelinka at ESPYs

Warriors guard Steph Curry mercilessly crushed Rob Pelinka and the Lakers for their dreadful season at the ESPYs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Earlier this week, Steph Curry became the second NBA player to host the ESPYs. Lakers superstar LeBron James hosted the ESPN award show back in 2007. Like many high profile award shows, the host gets to take a few jabs at their fellow celebrities and, or, athletes. Curry did just that by trolling the Lakers and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

Curry started out by complimenting the Rams for winning a Super Bowl by supplementing their existing talent with older veterans, like outside linebacker Von Miller. Then, Curry took his shot at the Lakers and the front office's decision to sign scores of over-the-hill veterans last summer. As Lakers fans know, the strategy didn't pay off as LA missed the play-in tournament and finish 11th in the Western Conference.

“Super Bowl champions! I know that sounds great. It was so inspiring watching y’all play, watching y’all win a Super Bowl, watching y’all celebrate. And it’s just inspiring to see that strategy of buying old superstars pay off for a local team around here."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP followed his jab with haymaker targeted at Pelinka.

"Hey, Mutombo! Where you at? I hear you’re looking for a 10-day [contract]? Yes? Or no, no, no no! I’ll let Rob Pelinka know.”

It's never easy to stomach a dreadful season for Lakers fans, especially one where LA was a complete non-factor in the playoffs, but to have a Bay Area superstar do it on a nationally televised event, was just more salt in the wound. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_17495894_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Expert Provides Update on Potential Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18646739_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Warriors Sign Former LA G-League Standout

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_8210928_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Klay Thompson Thanks Kobe Bryant & His Family for ESPY Award

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
USATSI_18703208_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. Highlight Reel

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17807022_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Mavericks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Russell Westbrook

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago
USATSI_15045161_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Expert Discusses Hypothetical Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis Trade

By Ryan MenzieJul 21, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook and Bronny James Squash Lebron-Russ the Beef?

By Staff WriterJul 21, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Refused to Regularly Set Screens for LeBron James

By Ryan MenzieJul 21, 2022 11:00 AM EDT