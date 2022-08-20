Skip to main content
Lakers News: Watch Insane Line Form to See LeBron James Play in Seattle Pro-Am

Fans showed up in droves the night before LeBron James is set to play in CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle.
Whenever and wherever LeBron James takes the court, it always generates buzz. Whether it's a mid-January game in Memphis or an elimination playoff game, or in this case, a pro-am game in Seattle on a summer weekend. James is expected to lace them up for a Saturday pro-am game as part of longtime NBA veteran Jamal Crawford's "CrawsOver" event.

Hours and hours before the 5:30PM PT tip off today, NBA die-hards starting lining up for a chance to see LeBron, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Dejounte Murray share the court in Seattle. 

We're not talking about fans getting to the arena 6AM for a spot in line, we're talking about fans getting there on Friday night in anticipation for the Friday afternoon game. 

It's a video you have to see to believe.

Despite not having a professional NBA team since the Super Sonics unceremoniously moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, Seattle is still a hotbed for basketball enthusiasts. 

Fans who didn't brave the line, and those around the country, will be able to watch the game via livestream on the NBA App.

This isn't LeBron's first pro-am event this summer.

James, along with LA native and three-time All-NBA swingman DeMar DeRozan, took the court in a Drew League game in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

As he does, LeBron put on a show with highlight dunks, pristine jump shots, and most importantly, DeRozan and LeBron's team narrowly won the game in front of a packed house in LA.

