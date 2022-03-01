Lakers Plan to Waive Sekou Doumbouya After Signing Wenyen Gabriel

The Lakers made a couple of moves on Monday in an effort to supplement their current bench. One of those was singing DJ Augustin to a deal, which resulted on DeAndre Jordan getting the boot from their roster.

DJ will no doubt end up somewhere this year, with the 76ers as one of the main teams already in on him. But the Lakers also singed Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract very shortly after the Augustin news came out.

Gabriel needed room cleared on the roster as Los Angeles already had Mason Jones and Sekou Doumbouya as their two-way players. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported earlier that Doumbouya is indeed the guy that they will waive to clear the space for Gabriel.

Doumbouya is 21-years-old and was signed to two separate two-way contracts this season. He logged just 16 total minutes with the Lakers, playing in two NBA games. He spent most of his time with the G-league team, playing 12 games for South Bay and averaging 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The Gabriel signing provides veteran wing depth with the ability to guard the perimeter, something the Lakers have really needed. But the waving of DeAndre Jordan comes as a bit of a surprise, especially since Anthony Davis should be out most, if not all of the regular season.