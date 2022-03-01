Skip to main content
Lakers Plan to Waive DeAndre Jordan Amid Flurry of Moves

Lakers Plan to Waive DeAndre Jordan Amid Flurry of Moves

The Lakers reportedly made a few moves on Monday, and part of that included removing DeAndre Jordan from their roster.

The Lakers reportedly made a few moves on Monday, and part of that included removing DeAndre Jordan from their roster.

The Lakers made a couple of moves to try and help their bench depth on Monday afternoon. They are reportedly signing veteran guard DJ Augustin to a deal and will also ink Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. 

There will inevitably be a player removed as the Lakers already have their maximum allotted two players on two-way deals. That will either be Mason Jones or Sekou Doumbouya. But they also needed to make room for Augustin on the roster. 

Unfortuantely for DeAndre Jordan, it sounds like the means the end of his run with the Lakers. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that DJ would be the guy they cut in order to make room on the roster. 

Read More

Jordan played in 32 games for the Lakers this year and put up very mediocre numbers. It was a tough reminder that the 33-year-old is well beyond his All-Star caliber years with the Clippers. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. 

With the depth at center for the Lakers, Jordan has mostly fallen out of the rotations for Frank Vogel. Even with Anthony Davis missing so many games, Jordan has not played more than 20 minutes in a game since December.

But he will more than likely find a job somewhere else around the NBA when the move is official. The 76ers are reportedly one of the teams hoping that he can clear waivers so they are able to sign him after leaving the Lakers. 

But with the current state of this team, don't be surprised to see someone else on the roster chopping block soon.

Deandre Jordan
News

Lakers Plan to Waive DeAndre Jordan Amid Flurry of Moves

By Brook Smith
1 minute ago
Wenyen Gabriel
News

Lakers Sign Former 5-Star Prospect Wenyen Gabriel to a Two-Way Deal

By Brook Smith
14 hours ago
D.J. Augustin
News

Lakers Signing Veteran Point Guard D.J. Augustin to a Deal

By Brook Smith
15 hours ago
metta-world-peace
News

Lakers: Metta World Peace Still Hopeful NBA Can Win a Championship in 2022

By Brook Smith
16 hours ago
kent bazemore usa today lakers 2021
News

Lakers Should Seriously Consider Buying Out Kent Bazemore

By Brook Smith
17 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers Players Exchange Heated Words With Fans in Loss to Pelicans

By Brook Smith
19 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: This Vegas Bet Placed Before the Season is About to Pay Off in the Worst Way For LA

By Brook Smith
21 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers Fans Boo Russell Westbrook, But He Shrugs it Off After Loss

By Brook Smith
22 hours ago