Lakers Signing Veteran Point Guard D.J. Augustin to a Deal

The Lakers did not make a single move at the trade deadline this year. And with a clear need for upgrades to their roster, that decision will loom large down the stretch. That makes today's signing relatively significant given the circumstances.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported today that the Lakers are signing a new name. They are adding in veteran point guard D.J. Augustin on a deal, and he will add to their bench depth, which is desperately shallow.

Augustin has spent the last season and a half with the Houston Rockets. The 34-year-old point guard has been putting up 5.4 points per game while averaging 15 minutes a game. And while those numbers don't jump off of the paper, he is shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc and 40 percent from the field.

Augustin also added to the wing depth, something the Lakers have really needed all season long. Chances are that he will back up Russell Westbrook when he needs to come out of games, which has been often as of late.

Augustin broke into the league back in 2008 with Charlotte out of Texas. He was a first-round pick and was selected ninth overall in the 2008 NBA draft. He made the All-Rookie team that year after putting up 11.8 points per game.

In order to make room for Augustin on the roster, the Lakers reportedly plan on waiving DeAndre Jordan. The veteran big man has been on the chopping block for a while, and they finally found someone to take his spot.