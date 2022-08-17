Skip to main content
Lakers: Pundit Gives Molten-Hot Take on Adding No. 6 Green Clover to LA Court

Lakers: Pundit Gives Molten-Hot Take on Adding No. 6 Green Clover to LA Court

Mike Guardabascio has a hot take on the Lakers featuring a No. 6 green clover on their court to honor Celtics great Bill Russell.

The NBA has made a strong effort to honor the passing of Celtics great and NBA legend Bill Russell. Russell passed away earlier this month, and as part of a tribute to the 11-time NBA champion, the league announced that his No. 6 will be retired leaguewide. Players that currently wear No 6., like Lakers superstar LeBron James, will still be allowed to wear the number, but no new players will ever wear No.6. 

But that's not all. 

In an official statement, the league announced that all players will wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys and each NBA court will have a clover-shaped logo featuring the No.6 near the scorer's table.

Meaning, even the Boston Celtics blood rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, will have a green No. 6 clover on the court at Crypto.com Arena. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite Russell's place in history as a NBA icon and civil rights activist, the idea of a Celtics clover on the Lakers court doesn't sit well with some fans, nor pundit Mike Guardabascio of Volume Sports.

Guardabascio noted that he has "immense respect" for Russell, put pushed back on featuring a Celtics logo on the Lakers home court (quotes via The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast). 

"They absolutely should put it on the Lakers court, but it should be in a black circle or something. You can not put a green f------ clover on the Lakers court for any reason for any person. If Jesus Christ himself appeared and said, 'I'll fix everything if you just put a green clover on the Lakers court', I can't do it."

Guardabascio was asked for his initial reaction to hearing the news of the leaguewide on-court tribute.

"I gagged. I physically gagged."

The take probably resonates with plenty of Lakers fans, but it's high improbable that the Buss family is willing to kick up a media firestorm by lobbying for exemption from including the green No.6 clover.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

Westbrook Beverley
News

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Posts Cryptic Tweet About Joining LA

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18042519_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Columnist Explains Why LA Needs to Re-Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Ryan Menzie18 hours ago
USATSI_8219129_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Mark Cuban Explains How a PA Ruined 2007 Mavs Trade for Kobe Bryant

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_7113204_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Derek Fisher Puts Steph Curry in the Same Class as Shaq and Kobe

By Ryan Menzie20 hours ago
USATSI_13237360_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Dodger Hosting Clayton Kershaw-Magic Johnson Jersey Promo Next Week

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_14088172_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'may' Have Desire to Team Up with Boston All-Star

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_15370606_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Critics Slam 'Legacy' As Bland Counter to 'Winning Time'

By Staff WriterAug 16, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16072156_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status

By Staff WriterAug 16, 2022 11:00 AM EDT