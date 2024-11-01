Lakers-Raptors: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
After an undefeated 2024-25 season start, the 3-2 Los Angeles Lakers are looking to avoid their third straight loss on Friday night. Fortunately for L.A., they're facing off against a probable lottery team in the Toronto Raptors, who've already stumbled out of the block to a paltry1-4 start.
How to Watch
The action tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET in Scotiabank Arena, and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet (and Spectrum SportsNet+ for streaming). Fans on the go in Los Angeles can alternately tune in to the action on Sportsnet 590 and ESPN LA 710.
Odds
According to gambling aggregator The Action Network, Los Angeles is currently a -9.5 point favorite to best Toronto on the road. All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis is expected to lead all players in scoring, with his over/under pegged at a lofty 28.5 points. Raptors small forward R.J. Barrett's line is pegged at 24.5 points, while All-NBA Third Team Lakers forward LeBron James' anticipated line is listed at 23.5 points.
Predictions
Look for the Lakers to recuperate from a nasty 134-110 blowout defeat against James' Cleveland Cavaliers by beating the spreading walloping Toronto by double digits.
More
Davis has been on an absolute tear of late. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 30.6 points on .546/.250/.763 shooting splits, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 steals a night.
This story will be updated...
