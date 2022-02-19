Skip to main content
Lakers Reportedly Heavily Involved in the Goran Dragic Sweepstakes

Goran Dragic is going to have a list of teams to choose from this week, but the Lakers are one of the teams really trying to land him.

The Lakers are probably going to be one of the most involved teams in the buy-out market. Since they decided to stand still and do nothing at the trade deadline, their best option is to explore guys looking for new teams.

One of those guys will be Goran Dragic. After being traded by the Raptors and bought out by the Spurs, Dragic will immediately become one of the most sought-after guys on the Market. And there are going to be a lot of really good teams interested in his talent. 

One of those teams will be the Lakers. And according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is still trying to compete with teams like the Bucks and Clippers. Unfortuantely for them, most of the teams in on Dragic have a real shot at a title. 

“[Goran Dragic] is spending this week talking with teams about where he might like to sign, and foremost on that list are the Milwaukee Bucks. … But the Bulls are competing for him. The Clippers, the Nets, the Lakers are trying to be involved in this.”

Woj added that signing with the Bucks could be appealing to Dragic, especially with the role that they could offer him in a title pursuit. 

“Dragic I think is closer to a decision but Milwaukee has been aggressive and they can offer him not just a chance at being part of the defending champions, but a chance to play a pretty significant role, and I think that’s really been their sell to him.”

Regardless of who is in the hunt, the Lakers will be right there trying to get Dragic's attention. And any team that is headlined by LeBron James has to be appealing. And with Anthony Davis out for 4 weeks, they need help

