Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

    The Lakers 15th roster spot is officially open following the Rondo trade.
    Author:

    The Lakers 15th roster spot is officially open following the Rondo trade.

    The Lakers have some important roster decisions to make this week. First, they must decide what to do with the roster spot they created by trading away Rajon Rondo. Second, they have until January 10th to officially guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract.

    According to Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, Kurt Rambis will play a role in the decision making process in addition to general manager Rob Pelinka.

    Darren Collison or Stanley Johnson in Play for Final Roster Spot?

    Guard Darren Collison and Forward Stanley Johnson were both signed by the Lakers to 10-day hardship exemption contracts in late-December. Both could be in play for the Lakers final roster spot, but Johnson seems the more likely option.

    Darren Collison

    Prior to getting the emergency call from the Lakers, Collison last played in 2019 for the Indiana Pacers. The former UCLA Bruin has averaged 1.3 points per game in 12.3 minutes per game during his Lakers cameo. He has been inactive for the Lakers the last two games.

    Read More

    Stanley Johnson

    Stanley Johnson on the other hand has seen significant minutes in the Lakers last five contests. The Mater Dei graduate is averaging 25.2 minutes per game and has provided a defensive boost for Los Angeles.

    Johnson, and his ability to guard multiple positions, could be a nice addition to the roster. Especially if the Lakers continue to play small ball lineups.

    Note, the Lakers could decide to not sign Johnson nor Collison for the rest of the season to retain the extra roster spot.

    Fully Guarantee Avery Bradley?

    Bradley has started in 25 of his 30 games played. He’s averaging 6.4 points per game along with 1.0 steals per contest. Bradley isn’t the defender that he used to be, but parting with a defensive minded player seems like a bad business decision.

    Pelinka and Rambis will have plenty to think about this week, and beyond, when it comes to the Lakers roster. 

    USATSI_12716280
    News

    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

    1 minute ago
    malik monk usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Interesting Reason For Not Having Tattoos on His Right Arm

    1 hour ago
    Kuzma
    News

    Lakers: Did Los Angeles Make a Mistake Moving on From Kyle Kuzma?

    2 hours ago
    carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Comments on His Puzzling Shooting Statistics

    4 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17445739
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook Says Turnovers Are 'Part of the Game'

    19 hours ago
    avery bradley 2021
    News

    Lakers Running Out of Time on Decision to Keep Avery Bradley

    21 hours ago
    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers David Fizdale Has Entered NBA's Health and Saftey Protocols

    22 hours ago