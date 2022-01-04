Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

The Lakers have some important roster decisions to make this week. First, they must decide what to do with the roster spot they created by trading away Rajon Rondo. Second, they have until January 10th to officially guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract.

According to Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, Kurt Rambis will play a role in the decision making process in addition to general manager Rob Pelinka.

Darren Collison or Stanley Johnson in Play for Final Roster Spot?

Guard Darren Collison and Forward Stanley Johnson were both signed by the Lakers to 10-day hardship exemption contracts in late-December. Both could be in play for the Lakers final roster spot, but Johnson seems the more likely option.

Darren Collison

Prior to getting the emergency call from the Lakers, Collison last played in 2019 for the Indiana Pacers. The former UCLA Bruin has averaged 1.3 points per game in 12.3 minutes per game during his Lakers cameo. He has been inactive for the Lakers the last two games.

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson on the other hand has seen significant minutes in the Lakers last five contests. The Mater Dei graduate is averaging 25.2 minutes per game and has provided a defensive boost for Los Angeles.

Johnson, and his ability to guard multiple positions, could be a nice addition to the roster. Especially if the Lakers continue to play small ball lineups.

Note, the Lakers could decide to not sign Johnson nor Collison for the rest of the season to retain the extra roster spot.

Fully Guarantee Avery Bradley?

Bradley has started in 25 of his 30 games played. He’s averaging 6.4 points per game along with 1.0 steals per contest. Bradley isn’t the defender that he used to be, but parting with a defensive minded player seems like a bad business decision.

Pelinka and Rambis will have plenty to think about this week, and beyond, when it comes to the Lakers roster.