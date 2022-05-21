Skip to main content
Lakers: Robert Horry Responds on Whether 2001 LA Team Would Beat 2017 Warriors

Lakers: Robert Horry Responds on Whether 2001 LA Team Would Beat 2017 Warriors

Big Shot Rob responded to a fan's question in hilarious fashion.

Big Shot Rob responded to a fan's question in hilarious fashion.

Apparently, this is the week for players, past and present, to answer fan questions on Twitter. LeBron James' "Q&A" session got all the pub, but former Lakers forward Robert Horry also solicited questions from basketball fans.

Horry told fans about what he feels was his best games as a Laker (Game 2 in the 1997 Western Conference Semifinals against the Jazz), his favorite championship memory in Los Angeles (Mark Madsen dancing at the Lakers 2001 championship parade), and his favorite teammate of all-time (Sam Cassell).

One fan asked Horry who would win if the 2001 Lakers and the 2017 Warriors played each other. The seven-time NBA champion kept it short and sweet, but did comically bring up a good point.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 2017 Warriors, led by Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, won 67 games in the regular season and went 16-1 in the playoffs en route to their second title in three years. They didn't lose a game in the playoffs until the Finals against LeBron James and the Cavaliers. That Warriors team is arguably one of the greatest teams of all-time.

The 2001 Lakers had a 56-win regular season and posted a 15-1 (the first round back in those days was best-of-five) postseason record to win their second-consecutive title.

Both teams were incredible, but Horry might have a point - no one on that Warriors team, not even Draymond Green, would be able to consistently slow down Shaq. Hell, no one in 2001 could slow down Shaq.

We'll never know the answer, but one thing is for sure, there would be a few Warriors in foul trouble. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_17458747_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Has Made Quite the Impression on LA Front Office

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Finalists for LA Head Coaching Job Revealed

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_17909750_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Tries to Recruit LeBron James to Timberwolves on ESPN

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_7928391_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Lists the Best Shooters He's Ever Played With

By Staff WriterMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17532735_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Indiana Pacers Listed as Favorite to Land Russell Westbrook If LA Trades Him

By Staff WriterMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17264066_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Executives Breakdown LA's Plans for Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022
USATSI_5084178_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Scottie Pippen Believes One Key Factor Led to an Awful Season for LA

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022
USATSI_12182429_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Kevin Durant's Twitter Question

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022