Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Opts to Keep Three Young Bench Players

Reaves was a nice surprise for the Lakers this season. LA converted the 23-year-old's two-way contract in late September to make him a fixture on their roster.

Reaves didn't boast eye-popping stats, but the guard proved to be a willing defender who had no qualms with putting himself in harms way either to secure a loose ball or take a charge. Honestly, it was a surprise whenever there was a game when Reaves wasn't hit in the face or being helped off the floor.

In the Lakers final four games Reaves averaged 18 points per game and shot 41.2% from three. In LA's season finale, Reaves became the first undrafted rookie to post a 30-point triple-double.

The Lakers stars were on the bench for most of those games, but safe to say, Reaves aced the tryout.

He's never going to be an All-Star, but he's the type of role player that winning teams need on the roster.

Assuming LA does pick up his option, he'll earn about $1.6M next season.