The Lakers are entering trade season in a difficult position. With Anthony Davis injured, and without a timetable for return, the Lakers are somewhat in limbo. They could look to make win-now moves, because, you know, LeBron James turns 38 next week, and didn't seem too happy with the current roster. But at the same time, parting with first-round picks when you're five games under .500 isn't always a smart idea, either.

But still, it's the Lakers, and they have to look to make some moves with the hope of Davis being back sooner rather than later.

So the next question is, what do they have to work with? The answer: not much. If the Lakers don't want to trade Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million expiring contract, they don't have a lot of other options. Jovan Buha of The Athletic gave a little insight on the likeliest trade scenarios for the Lakers right now.

"The most likely trade outcome, at this point, is some form of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and either the 2027 or 2029 first-round pick (likely protected) for a 3-and-D wing or combo forward that fits well next Davis and James," Buha wrote. "As The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported last week, Russell Westbrook is likely to stay with the Lakers past the trade deadline, unless the team can find a deal ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline that requires them to trade only one of their future first-round picks."



So who can the Lakers get for Patrick Beverly, Kendrick Nunn and a first-round pick? And will it make them good enough to warrant them trading a first-round pick?

They do have some options — actually, a lot of them. They've been linked to nearly 20 players this week, who could all help the team in different ways.

It's unlikely the Pacers trade with Buddy Hield or Myles Turner still works out, and the top players — Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant — are likely out of the question, too. But there are tons of shooters on that list, who could all help improve the Lakers' 27th-ranked three-point field goal percentage. There are lots of 3-and-D type players on the list, too.

The Davis injury definitely hurts, but it by no means ends the Lakers season. They should be just as aggressive as they would be if he was healthy, as they look to climb the standings in the tightly packed Western Conference.