Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sends Another Message to LA Via Social Media

Russell Westbrook has had a busy week or at least his thumbs have. Or whoever runs his social media accounts. Earlier this week, Westbrook removed any posts with him wearing a Lakers jersey or anything about his current team.

On Thursday, Westbrook deleted every post on his account. All that remains is a video with a still of Russ and a recording of late rapper Nipsey Hussle delivering a message that encapsulates Russ's thoughts towards the Lakers and their fans. The post displays the caption "1 of 1".

"I learned when I was younger that you can put your expectations of me on me. I'm me. You feel me? You're not ever going to make me feel bad for it. You're not going to make me react on how you're reacting to me. I don't care, I'm me. If part of who am I is crossing the line or basic things, I'm going to check myself. But we all are individuals so for you to think my balance or my ratio...I'm too this or too that or I don't have enough of this or enough of that, that's all love, just keep it to yourself."

The words seem to point back to Westbrook's belief that the Lakers never allowed to play the style of basketball he was accustomed to. It could also be construed as a follow-up to Russ stating that LeBron James and Anthony Davis never truly supported the "Let Russ be Russ" movement in the Lakers locker room.

Westbrook's latest social media maneuver comes about a week after the guard liked a fans post urging him not to come back to the Lakers next season.

It seems unlikely that Westbrook won't pick up his $47M option for this coming season, but it does seem likely that the Lakers front office will continue to explore trading the much maligned guard.

The Lakers-Westbrook soap opera continues.