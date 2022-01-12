Lakers: Russell Westbrook Struggles to Answer Question About Current State of LA

Russell Westbrook has had a tough season thus far. Expectations were high for the 2016-2017 NBA MVP when the Lakers acquired him this summer. Westbrook and the Lakers are just one game over .500.

Playing for a premier franchise in a major media market has its challenges. Westbrook seemed quite distressed after the Lakers 127-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

In his post game presser, Westbrook snickered after being referred to as “the Lakers point guard”. He’s subsequently asked about his thoughts on the current state of the Lakers.

Westbrook silently stares at the table for an incredibly awkward ten second pause as he tries to choose his words.

“You know…I guess we’re moving in the right direction other than tonight. All you can worry about is the next game and playing your best towards the end of the year.”

The short response did not inspire confidence amongst the Lakers faithful.

The nine-time All-Star has struggled to find his rhythm on this Lakers team. He is adjusting to a non-ball-dominant role for the first time since his rookie year. However, the results haven’t been optimal even when he has the ball.

Westbrook ranks second in turnovers per game (4.5) and 89th in player efficiency rating (15.5) according to Basketball Reference.

In his last seven games, Russ is shooting 40.4% from the field. He was 2-for-12 (16.7%) in Sunday’s loss to the Grizzlies.

Westbrook has always had an adversarial relationship with the NBA media. In his defense, few superstars get picked apart on a daily basis like Westbrook.

Has Russ reached the end of his rope against the backdrop of the Lakers average-at-best season?

Westbrook has played in all 41 games for the Lakers this season.

Could Westbrook’s moody press conference be a combination of frustration and exhaustion?

Whatever it is, the Lakers will need Russ to find his groove if they’re going to contend for a title this season.