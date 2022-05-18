Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Blasts Comparisons of James Harden and Joel Embiid to Kobe-Shaq Era

Shaq doesn't want to hear any comparisons of Joel Embiid and James Harden to the Lakers Shaq and Kobe era.

In a tale as old as time, a playoff team featuring James Harden and coach Doc Rivers epically bombed out of the NBA playoffs. Harden, an injured Joel Embiid, and the Sixers rolled over in six games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. 

In February after the Sixers acquired Harden from the Nets, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said that Embiid and Harden "could be like Kobe and Shaq" in his analysis of the trade. 

Shaq kindly took the time to put Perkins on blast for his take after a lifeless Sixers team lost Game 6 at home.

The four-time NBA champion also included the caption:

"Only one superduo ever created, yea I said it, ONLY ONE. Miss u kobe"

Perkins, who now serves as a marquee name at ESPN, half-apologized for his inaccurate take, but really, blamed Harden for making him look the fool.

"My bad Big Fella for the disrespect!!!! That damn Harden."

The Embiid-Shaq comparisons have been "en vogue" this spring, especially after Embiid became the first center since Shaq (1999-2000) to win a NBA scoring title this season. They're both impressive, dominant big men, but Shaq was on a whole other level. 

On top of winning his scoring title in 2000, Shaq (and Kobe) led the Lakers to the first of their three-consecutive titles and also earned Finals MVP honors. 

We might be biased, but there will never be another superstar tandem like Shaq and Kobe. James Harden and Joel Embiid can't even hold a candle to one the greatest duo of all-time. 

