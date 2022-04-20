Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Sounds Off On State of LA

Shaq didn't pull any punches when talking about the Lakers coaching vacancy.

Scores of pundits, analysts, and reporters have given their insights into the attractiveness, or lack thereof, of the Lakers current coaching vacancy. Quite simply, the franchise appears to be in a state of complete disarray. The criticisms from the media are merited. They cut even deeper when they come from Shaq, a Lakers legend.

In a shining example of organizational ineptitude, the Lakers leaked that head coach Frank Vogel would be fired just moments before he stepped into his final post game press conference of the year. In an episode of Shaq's The Big Podcast on Turner Sports, the Hall-of-Famer explained what he would've done in Vogel's shoes in that situation.

"If I was Frank, soon as they asked me that, 'No, they didn't tell me anything. But they don't have to tell me anything because I quit. [It's a] terrible job.'

Shaq then reiterated just how bad the Lakers situation is right now. 

"I would have quit, I would have been l like 'I quit, and all the other coaches thinking about coming and taking this job, don't waste your time.'"

To his credit, Vogel handled the events like a professional and never once publicly complained about being treated as a scapegoat. Which is impressive since, he had every right to.

Shaq's certainly in the majority on his take. In an article this week by The LA Times Dan Woike and Brad Turner, an anonymous agent all but confirmed that coaches are weary of signing up to try to run the Lakers circus. 

"Is the Lakers’ job that attractive? I’m not so sure it is. But someone will take the job for sure.”

In that same article, Woike and Turner listed off some potential coaching candidates including, Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder, and Doc Rivers. There was a surprise name nestled in the article as well - former Lakers head coach and current Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown

Shaq's words should not be taken lightly. A very brave soul will be taking walking into a state of tumult for a once proud franchise. 

